Camilla Parker-Bowles wants to end violence against women.

Prince Charles and Camilla are in France for an official visit. The Duchess of Cornwall took the opportunity to drop by the domestic violence charity VIFFIL-SOS Femmes in Lyon.

While at the charity, Camilla spoke about violence against women. "I'd always known about domestic abuse," Camilla said (via Express). "In fact, I knew people who'd suffered from it. But I'd no idea of the extent or how many people, how many women actually around the world, are suffering from it."

The charity was set up in 1979. It offers refuge housing for victims of domestic violence. The Lyon charity also provides financial support to women without means so they can leave their abusive husband.

"It's incredibly well run, the lady who runs it is passionate about it," Camilla said about the charity. "It's been going for a very long time I think, long before a lot of people talked about domestic abuse. It's also got the backing of the city and the mayor, so it's financed by them and, talking to the ladies, they say it's their safe haven."

According to the duchess, the women find the place safe. It helps them get back on their feet, return to work and live a normal life again.

The Prince of Wales and the duchess arrived in France on Monday. The royal couple attended the commemorations in Nice for the victims who were affected by the attack on Le Promenade des Anglais. Prince Charles was seen laying flowers from his Highgrove Garden at the memorial.

In related news, Camilla is destined to be the next queen. She will likely have the title once Prince Charles takes over the throne. "Camilla will become Queen, there is no choice to make," said James Brooke, a royal expert.

Lord Norton of Louth, a peer in the House of Lords and professor at the University of Hull, also shares the same opinion. According to him, the law is clear regarding Camilla's future as the next queen.

"Upon the death of the Queen, Charles automatically becomes King - that is it," he said. "His wife will become Queen Consort, formally established by precedent."

Photo: Getty Images/Alex Martin