Prince Charles will be reading a message from Queen Elizabeth II at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

According to CEO David Grevemberg, the upcoming sports event will begin with the Prince of Wales reading the monarch's "secret message in a bottle." Prince Charles will have to remove it from a baton that has toured the former British Empire nations that make up the Commonwealth, CNN reported.

Queen Elizabeth II has cut her royal engagements and will not make it into the Commonwealth Games. However, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will be there to represent her. Grevemberg added that the Games would be looking to "uphold Her Majesty's vision and passion for the Commonwealth."

"It all goes back to her speech to the Commonwealth on her 21st birthday in Cape Town in 1947 and dedicating her life to the Commonwealth," Grevemberg explained. "The Commonwealth is about selfless leadership and no one is perhaps a better exponent of that than the Queen."

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held in Australia in April. According to royal correspondent Camilla Tominey, the Duchess of Cornwall will accompany her husband because she wants him to be the next Commonwealth Head.

Prince Charles will automatically take over the throne after Queen Elizabeth II. However, his fate to be the next leader of the Commonwealth is not yet sealed. But many are supportive of Prince Charles for the title.

According to The Telegraph, the former Prime Ministers of Canada and New Zealand, Stephen Harper and John Key, both want Prince Charles for the role. Also, many believe that it would be strange if the Duke of Cornwall will be the king of 16 Commonwealth realms and be denied of the Commonwealth Head position.

Queen Elizabeth II has also dropped hints about her approval for Prince Charles to take over the title after her. In 1958, the monarch reportedly declared in Letters Patent that Prince Charles and his heirs and successors should become the Head.

In addition, when Her Majesty showed up in Malta in 2015 she said that she could not "wish to have been better supported and represented in the Commonwealth than by The Prince of Wales who continues to give so much to it with great distinction."

Photo: Getty Images/John Stillwell