Prince George and Princess Charlotte were well-behaved during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

According to the wedding special of On Heir, the royal-themed podcast, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son was a gentleman. Prince George reportedly tried to comfort the youngest bridesmaid who cried at the start of the ceremony.

"Poor Zalie Warren had a bit of a meltdown," royal correspondent Emily Andrews said (via Town & Country). "She's only two. She started crying when they were waiting for Meghan. It was only a couple of minutes. So Nanny Maria Borrallo kind of looked after her, and George apparently was trying to comfort her as well, which is very sweet."

On the other hand, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte helped organize the kids. According to one guest, the little princess took charge while maintaining her sweetness.

"She was really sweet," the source told People. "There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, 'No you can't go yet. We have to wait until we are asked. She was really organized!"

Prince George and Princess Charlotte appeared to enjoy the entire ceremony. In fact, they were seen grinning in the official royal photos. The rest of the children who were part of the wedding were also smiling.

According to royal photographer Alexi Lubomirski, they bribed the children with candies. In addition, their parents, aunts and uncles talked to the kids and encouraged them to behave appropriately.

It was not the first time that Prince George and Prince Charlotte played as pageboy and bridesmaid. The two played the same roles when their aunt, Pippa Middleton, married James Matthews.

According to Andrew Bates, the Duchess of Cambridge was reportedly worried about Prince George and Princess Charlotte's behavior at that time.

"[Kate] said that they were all really looking forward to her sister's wedding at the weekend, but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave," Bates said. "She said she was hopeful that they would be good, but you never know at that age."

It seemed that Middleton was right because her son had a tantrum on that day. The duchess was seen talking to Prince George who was crying outside the church. According to eyewitnesses, the mother of three reprimanded her eldest son.

