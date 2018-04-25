Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited their baby brother at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, April 23.

The sweet gesture evoked sweet memories from the time Prince William went to the same hospital to take a look at his younger brother, Prince Harry, for the first time.

In 1984, a young Prince William waved to the crowd while wearing a white and red ensemble. The adorable toddler was accompanied by his nanny, Barbara Barnes, at that time. Prince William was once again photographed leaving the hospital’s Lindo Wing after spending a couple of minutes with Princess Diana and Prince Harry.

Three years ago, Prince George also went to St. Mary’s Hospital to visit his mom, Kate Middleton, and younger sister Princess Charlotte. He also waved to the crowd while being carried by Prince William. Prince George wore matching blue sweater and shorts at that time.

On Monday, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were accompanied by their dad to the hospital. This time around, Prince George refused to wave to the crowd. Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, won the hearts of the public when she waved at them and gave them a huge smile. The two-year-old princess was wearing an all-blue ensemble.

After entering the door of the hospital’s Lindo Wing, Prince William let go of his two children’s hands. Almost instantaneously, Prince George wrapped his arm around Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, side-by-side photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and their youngest sibling have recently been released. According to People, all three babies have the signature Cambridge cheeks.

But unlike Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their younger brother were photographed leaving the hospital with a bonnet over their heads. The three youngsters were also wrapped in a delicate white shawl from G.H. Hurt & Son.

Gillian Taylor, the director of G.H. Hurt & Son, released a statement to People and said, “All the staff here at G.H. Hurt & Son were delighted to see the royal couple emerge from St. Mary’s Hospital tonight, with their newborn son wrapped in our traditional hand finished shawl,” she said.

