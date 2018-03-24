Kate Middleton shared what Prince George and Princess Charlotte love doing.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge made her final royal engagement prior to the arrival of her third baby. In the said outing, Middleton spoke with the locals and volunteers about her two children 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte as she helped them prepare a meal for the Commonwealth Big Lunch.

"I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy," Middleton told one member Yolanda from Bolivia, Hello! reported.

Middleton then turned to an interpreter and continued, "I was just saying how I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy."

The Duchess of Cambridge was then asked if she could speak Spanish, Middleton laughed and said, "Sadly, no." However, unlike the royal mom, her two children knew a few Spanish words.

The nanny of Prince William and Princess Charlotte, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, is from Palencia, a city in northern Spain. Borrallo reportedly taught the little royals her own language. In fact, Prince George can count up to 10 in Spanish. Meanwhile, his younger sister is picking up a few words too.

The palace has not confirmed when Middleton's baby will arrive. However, according to Ringo Starr, the Duke told him during his knighting that the Duchess is due "any minute now." This means that the new addition to the family of four will arrive sooner than expected.

Initially, royal fans are betting for the baby to arrive late in April. Some believe that the newest royal will be delivered on St. George's Day. In fact, Bookmaker Ladbrokes have given this date 10/1 chances.

"It would be such a wonderful coincidence if Kate was to give birth on St George's Day, and patriotic punters have forced us to cut the odds on the newest member of the Royal family entering the world on April 23rd," said Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes.

Meanwhile, others believe that the fifth-in-line to the throne might arrive on Prince William and Middleton's wedding anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be celebrating their seventh year as a married couple on April 29.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson