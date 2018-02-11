Prince Harry recently attended rugby matches in London without his fiancée, Meghan Markle.

According to E! News, the 33-year-old prince managed to watch England’s Red Roses vs. Wales in the Women’s Six Nations AKA Rugby’s greatest championship. Prince Harry was also photographed at the Stoop cheering and clapping for his favorite team.

Following the game, the Red Roses won with a score of 52-0. Prince Harry also had the chance to meet the players and coaches from both teams afterward. Prince Harry, who happens to be the patron of England rugby, was also seen talking to a man on a wheelchair.

A tweet from the Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince Harry had the chance to talk to some members of the rugby charity, which supports players who sustain a catastrophic spinal cord injury or traumatic brain injury playing the game.

Meanwhile, Markle was not present during the rugby matches that Prince Harry attended on Saturday. The former actress is reportedly at Prince Harry’s Nottingham home organizing their wedding. Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19, but details about their nuptials are still being kept under wraps.

Prior to the couple’s wedding, Prince Harry and Markle will also head to Edinburgh for their official visit. The couple’s tour will kick off with a trip to the Esplanade, which is in front of the Edinburgh Castle.

After being greeted by the Royal Marines Scotland Band with gun firing, the couple will head to Social Bite, a sandwich shop that donates its profits to social causes, according to E! News.

Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Scotland is scheduled for Feb. 13, but it is still unclear if they will also be celebrating Valentine’s Day there a day later. After Valentine’s Day, Prince Harry will also be heading to two royal engagements without Markle.

On Feb. 15, he is scheduled to visit the Street Game’s Fit and Fed half-term holiday activity program at Roundwood Youth Center in Brent. On Feb. 16, he will be attending the England Rugby team open training session at the Twickenham Stadium.

Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson