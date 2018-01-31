Prince Harry will be sending off two of his friends from the military for very different reasons. But both of them suffered from PTSD after serving in the army.

According to The Sun, former Special Forces soldier Dean Stott will be setting off on a 14,000-mile cycle ride to help raise $1 million for Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Heads Together initiative.

Stott served in Afghanistan for years, and when he returned home, he realized that he is no longer the same person. After suffering from an accident, Scott’s military career ended. He struggled to find a job since nothing compared to the high of being in the military.

“I couldn’t fit into society. They say one in four in the military suffers from mental problems. I think it’s a lot more than that,” he said.

Stott met Prince Harry in 2007 during his cycling training, and he encouraged him to talk about his problems. The conversation inspired Stott to be involved in Prince Harry’s causes.

Meanwhile, Nathan Hunt had a very different fate compared to Stott. After serving in Afghanistan in 2008, he went back home to be with his family. He was later on found dead after hanging himself in his home. Prior to his death, Hunt told his colleagues that the PTSD treatment given to them by the military had been “useless.”

“He fought the demons in his head for years but it seems they won in the end,” said Hunt’s friend.

Following Hunt’s suicide on Jan. 1, Prince Harry wrote a letter to his mom, Maria. She and her husband, Derek, released a statement regarding this son’s death afterwards.

“He could cope with Remembrance Day but struggled at Christmas and New Year. We knew he wasn’t really sleeping but he didn’t tell us much. I don’t think he wanted to worry us,” she said.

“Nathan’s job had been extremely dangerous but he didn’t talk about his mental health problems on leave. I don’t see his death as any different to if he had been shot on the battlefield. He’s a casualty of war,” he said.

Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool / Getty Images