Prince Harry has decided to break a royal tradition by wearing his band at his royal wedding.

The Order of Service was released by the Kensington Palace just one day ahead of the prince and Meghan Markle’s nuptials. It confirmed that unlike Prince William, Prince Harry will also get a ring on his wedding day.

In 2011, Kate Middleton received a ring from Prince William, and she has worn the band for the past eight years. Prince William, on the other hand, opted to not receive a ring from his wife.

Igal Dahan, a jeweler, told Esquire (via Express) that Prince Harry’s decision to wear a ring is strictly based on his preference and not tradition.

“If Prince Harry were to wear a wedding ring, it wouldn’t surprise me. The significance of him wearing one would be beyond a statement. It would send a message and prove once again that this prince doesn’t follow the rules,” Dahan said.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Prince Harry has always wanted to wear a wedding ring. Penny Junor, the author of “The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair that Rocked the Crown,” also told Vogue last year that Prince William is not a fan of jewelry.

But Prince Harry was once spotted with a ring that is similar to Markle’s when they started dating. The couple was also photographed in their matching beaded bracelets in 2016.

Meanwhile, Prince William is not the only male royal to not sport a wedding band. Prince Philip has not worn one either ever since he married Queen Elizabeth II decades ago.

Prince Charles wears a ring but not on his ring finger. Instead, it is placed on his pinky.

Diane Clehane, the author of “Imagining Diana,” said that royal fans shouldn’t be worried about Prince William and Middleton’s relationship just because he isn’t wearing a ring.

“William and Kate have shown us they are modern royals and are confident in each other’s love for one another,” she told Vogue.

