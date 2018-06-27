Prince Harry gave a powerful speech during his latest engagement with Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited at the Buckingham Palace to join the Queen for the Queen's Young Leaders Awards. On the said event, Prince Harry delivered a speech to empower his peers.

"In a rapidly changing world, it is heartening to meet so many inspiring young people gathered here today, who have already stepped up as leaders and improved the lives of so many people across the Commonwealth," Prince Harry said (via Us Weekly). "You are the hope and optimism the world needs and we will do everything that we can to support you in it."

The publication noted that Prince Harry praised the "young change-makers." He also commended them for "working to improve the lives of people in their communities and beyond."

Prince Harry has just returned from his visit to Lesotho. The Duke paid a private visit to the Southern Africa country without his wife to unveil a plaque at the new community hall that was donated by his charity, Sentebale. Prince Harry co-founded the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.

"We started this from zero," Prince Seeiso said about the charity that he and the Duke of Sussex co-founded. "He has always had the passion, he has always had the vision."

According to Prince Seeiso, Prince Harry first arrived in their country in 2004 and since then he saw how the British royal has changed and has grown into a man. Prince Seeiso was among Prince Harry and Markle's guests at their royal wedding.

In related news, the recent engagement is Markle's second official duty with Queen Elizabeth II. Two weeks ago, the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex made their first trip together when they traveled to Cheshire to unveil a new bridge and open the Storyhouse Theatre.

According to a body language expert, Markle appeared sweet and nervous during her first outing with Queen Elizabeth II. For many, her reaction was normal when one is in the presence of Her Majesty.

"It's touching to see the very confident new royal bride looking sweet and rather nervous here on her first solo outing with the Queen," Judi James said.

