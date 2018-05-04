Royal fans are calling Prince Harry a “hero” after ITV aired the documentary “Harry’s Story: Four Royal Weddings.”

The 33-year-old prince was praised on social media for following in Princess Diana’s footsteps. One of his supporters, Jack Sands, tweeted (via Express), “Prince Harry is an absolute credit to his mom, the monarchy, and this country.”

Another fan wrote, “I think Princess Di would be proud of the amazing young men her sons have grown into.”

In the television special, a footage of a young Prince William and Prince Harry at their mom’s funeral in 1997 was shown. Amy Walsh expressed her sadness over seeing the two boys looking at the flowers after Princess Diana’s demise. The Princess of Wales passed away after a fatal car crash in Paris.

“Oh, my heart went out to both Harry and William walking behind Diana’s coffin. Cruel. However, he has turned out to be a credit to his mom,” she wrote.

“Harry’s Story: Four Royal Weddings” also featured Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ nuptials, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s union in 2011. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles’ civil wedding in 2005 was also discussed briefly.

Other than the three weddings, the documentary also shed some light on the aftermath of Princess Diana’s shocking death and how it affected her sons. Prince Harry, who was just 12 at that time, went into a downward spiral after Princess Diana’s demise.

After years of rebellion, Prince Harry served in Afghanistan, and this changed his life forever. He came back from the military as a changed man. He was more mature, and years later fell in love with Meghan Markle.

The royal couple will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The wedding ceremony will kick off at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT).

There are predictions suggesting that Prince Harry and Markle could be the next royal couple with their joint interest in charity and campaigning.

In the documentary, Prince Harry was also dubbed as the people’s prince. And despite his troubled past, he and Markle are said to be a perfect match for each other.

Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool