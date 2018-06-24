Prince Harry had a beard at the royal wedding, and it has encouraged many men to sport facial hair.

According to Daily Mail, there is a nearly 230 percent rise in the amount spent on beard care products in the last three years. The Duke of Sussex's decision to wear one when he married Meghan Markel gave the trend an extra boost.

"Beards are growing, literally," Chloe Humphreys-Page of market research firm IR told the publication. "Harry's decision shows even the Royals are embracing the beard in all its glory."

As the sales for beard care products increase, the sales of disposable razors dropped.

Just recently, Prince Harry and Markle stepped out together on the first day of the Royal Ascot. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex packed on PDA during the said outing.

In one photo, Prince Harry and Markle were captured holding hands while walking. In another shot, the duchess held onto her husband's arms while talking to somebody else who was not shown in the picture. Markle was also seen placing a hand on Prince Harry's back a few times.

During the said outing, the royal couple presented the trophy to Frankie Dettori, who kissed Markle's hand. According to reports, Prince Harry's didn't like the Italian horse racing jockey's gestures as the duke was seen wagging his finger in response.

However, according to Dettori, Prince Harry only reacted to what he said. "I told her my kids will be more excited about me meeting you than me winning the race, but then Harry started wagging his finger!" Dettori explained.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping out together again next week to accompany Queen Elizabeth at the Queen Leaders Awards. The said event would be Markle's second outing after their trip to Cheshire together earlier this month.

"On Tuesday 26 June, Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, will host a reception at Buckingham Palace to present awards to the @QueensLeaders 2018. #QueensYoungLeaders," the palace announced.

"The Queen will also be accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the @QueensLeaders Awards on Tuesday. #QueensYoungLeaders," the announcement continued.

Photo: Getty Images/Aaron Chown