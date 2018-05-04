Prince Harry recently revealed that he is good at giving hugs just like his mom Princess Diana.

Journalist Angela Levin shared some of the things she and Prince Harry talked about in her new book “Harry: A Biography of a Prince.” During his interview, Prince Harry revealed that he is fond of hugging people because he believes everyone is in need of it.

“Everyone needs a hug now and again, and it just so happens that I’m very good with hugs,” he said (via People).

The 33-year-old prince added that if Princess Diana knew that he’s good at hugging, she would have been very proud of him. Prince Harry also talked about his late mother and said that he always knows what his mom would have wanted him to do.

Years ago, when he learned that his parents were divorcing, Prince Harry had a unique reaction to the news. His older brother, Prince William, cried, but Prince Harry told his parents that they hope they will both be happier with their decision.

In her book, Levin also revealed that Prince Harry said he wouldn’t have chosen the life of a royalty if the decision was up to him. However, he has come to terms with his role and has been using it as a platform to help other people.

“If you’re born into it, as we were, I think it’s normal to feel as though you don’t really want it. We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities, but instead use our role for good,” he said.

At the moment, Prince Harry is utilizing the time and resources that he has to make sure that he can help as many people and organizations as possible.

“I want to make something of my life. I now feel there is just a smallish window when people are interested in me before George and Charlotte take over and I’ve got to make the most of it,” he said.

At the end of the day, Prince Harry acknowledged the fact that he sometimes feels as though he lives in a fishbowl. But has managed his responsibilities as a royal better in recent years.

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones WPA Pool