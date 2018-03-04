Prince Harry is also taking his wedding preparations very seriously! The 33-year-old prince has reportedly been spending as much time as he could at the KX gym in London.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry was spotted in his all-black ensemble and while doing some crunches. He also lifts weights and runs on the treadmill as part of his daily exercise routine.

The publication claimed that Prince Harry told his friends that he wants to look and feel good on his May 19 wedding to Meghan Markle. His fiancée regularly works out as well. In fact, Markle is a yoga practitioner, and her mom, Doria Radlan, is a yoga teacher.

“My mom was a yoga instructor so that practice is in my blood. I love an intense vinyasa class -- and even better if it’s blasting hip-hop and done in a dark room with candlelight. The best!” she told Women’s Health UK.

During an interview with Shape magazine (via E! News), the 36-year-old former actress said that it is important to find a workout that works for each person. “You have to find a workout routine that really speaks to you beyond trying to get goals for your body. So for me, running, I need it as much like for my head and clearing my head as I do for keeping in shape,” she said.

Meanwhile, the women who go to the KX gym in London also make sure to look good because they know that Prince Harry will be there. New York socialite Rachel Heller told the publication that some women still want to try and attract Prince Harry.

Some fans are also delighted to see Daniel Craig working out at the same gym. Craig is training for his upcoming “James Bond” movie. The actor previously said that his next “James Bond” film will be his last.

In other news, Prince Harry was also photographed working out with his bodyguard one day after he announced his engagement to Markle. In the photo, Prince Harry is wearing a navy blue beanie, gray sweater, maroon shirt, and gray jogging pants.

Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images