“The Voice” UK coach Will.i.am recently confirmed that Prince Harry is a huge fan of the singing reality TV competition.

Ahead of this season’s finale, the coach said that he was pleased to know that Prince Harry himself wrote a letter to Donel Mangena, one of the contestants on “The Voice” UK. The 33-year-old prince asked Mangena if he could perform at Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday celebration on April 21.

“The fact that Prince Harry was watching the show, to the point where he then took out his pen and paper, wrote down, ‘yo, why don’t you come and perform for my grandmother’s birthday’ and mailed it. Not an email, the effort, in 2018, to like, seal it, mail it,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

The “Boys & Girls” Singer also gushed over the royal family and said that they are quite different from the other royals he has met in the past.

“I have met a lot of kings and queens and princes and princesses, but there’s something about the royals in this country that is, you know, a little bit more royal. Probably because I speak English, so I hold it with higher regards. If I spoke Arabic I would hold those royals with higher regards, but I speak English and I grew up with pop culture and Prince Charles and Princess Diana,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Will.i.am made sure to give Prince Harry a message five weeks before his wedding day to Meghan Markle. As of late, it is still unclear whether or not the Black Eyed Peas member has been invited to the May 19 union.

“Hey Prince Harry, congratulations on your marriage. I wish you the best wedding that anyone could ever have and imagine. Thanks for staying open-minded and bringing some color to the royal family, and thanks for going even further and having my contestant perform at your grandma’s birthday. Vote for my homeboy man, we’re all family now,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Jerod Harris for PTTOW!