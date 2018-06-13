Prince Harry was spotted mouthing something to Meghan Markle at the Trooping the Colour on Saturday. What he said to his wife has now been revealed.

According to People, when Queen Elizabeth II arrived on a horse-drawn carriage to the Buckingham Palace, Markle asked Prince Harry if it’s time to curtsy to Her Majesty. Prince Harry quickly said yes, and Markle curtsied to the Queen while Prince Harry bowed his head.

The publication noted that Markle has had enough practice when it comes to curtsying to the Queen in public. She did it for the first time during the royal family’s Christmas Day church service. At that time, Kate Middleton was standing beside Markle so the 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was able to guide Markle on how to properly pay her respect to the Queen.

Meanwhile, Markle’s Trooping the Colour debut did not only make headlines because of her curtsy. Some royal fans also claimed that the former actress broke royal protocol with her pink off-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress. Critics called Markle’s attire inappropriate.

However, Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty, told People, “It was deemed by some people to be a bit revealing, but personally I couldn’t see any harm in it. She looked great.”

Even though off-shoulder clothes are not allowed at some royal events, Little noted, “There are no rules for the birthday parade, but I’m not sure it matters.”

Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert, told the publication that the Trooping the Colour is traditionally seen as a formal event that’s why Kate Middleton and other female royals have not been spotted in off-shoulder dresses.

“In the past, we have seen female royals wearing conservative dress, much like that which you would see at a British wedding: wearing closed-toe shoes, stockings, hats, and dresses or skirts with a modest hemline and with sleeves,” she said.

This could be the reason why royal fans thought Markle’s Carolina Herrera creation was inappropriate because they are not used to seeing worn by other royals at the Trooping the Colour.

Trooping the Colour marked the official celebration of the Queen’s birthday.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson