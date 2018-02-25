Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is drawing near, but their guest list is yet to be revealed. And while there may be many speculations as to who will attend the wedding of the year, one celebrity pal of Prince Harry’s has said that he is unlikely to get an invite to his nuptials.

“Top Gear” host Matt LeBlanc, who is gearing up for the premiere of the latest season of the BBC 2 show, recently confirmed to Express that he has not received an invite to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. “I haven’t unfortunately,” he told the outlet when asked if he got an invitation. “I don’t think it will be coming either. I really don’t. Let me know how it goes.”

LeBlanc’s “Top Gear” co-presenter, Chris Harris, then joked, “I’ll bring you two pieces of cake, don’t worry!”

While the “Friends” alum may not be optimistic about his chances of receiving an invite, LeBlanc revealed that he has hung out with Prince Harry on several occasions.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, LeBlanc revealed that he, his daughter Marina and stepdaughter Jacqueline bumped into the Duke at a Bruce Springsteen concert at Wembley Arena in London last year. He had been in the city for the filming of his BBC show. “So Prince Harry, at the end of the night, gives my stepdaughter and daughter a kiss on the cheek and they were both just floored. I got no kiss myself,” he recalled of the moment.

LeBlanc also dished to Conan O’Brien that he met Princes Harry and William during an exhibition polo match.

“I went to this exhibition polo match one time, The princes were there and they were playing... I went to this thing. You get invited by the royals, you go ,” he said. “There was a big line to go and meet them afterward. So I went and I got in line and met the princes... both of them, William and Harry.”

He recalled that the two royals asked the same question every “Friends” fan wants to know the answer to when they finally met him.

“All they want to know is, ‘When is the Friends reunion?’ That's all they wanted to know about . I told them to [expletive] off,” he jokingly said.

LeBlanc also revealed that he met Prince Harry at a bar once and found him to be a “fun” person. “Actually, I was in a bar one time and Harry was there and I ended up sitting at the same table with him. He's a lot of fun,” the actor shared.

Two people who may have gotten invitations to Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials, however, could be the Duke’s exes, Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy. Daily Mail contributor Richard Eden claimed that Prince Harry’s pal said the Duke has stayed good friends with his ex-girlfriends, so they could be part of the guest list.

“Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there . He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don’t think Meghan will mind,” the pal told Eden.

Who do you think will be invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding? Share your thoughts below!

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter