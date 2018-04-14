Prince Harry has invited his relatives on his mom's side to his royal wedding with Meghan Markle.

Princess Diana's family will be present when Prince Harry and Markle exchange "I do's." According to Katie Nicholl, the groom-to-be has invited "the entire Spencer clan." Prince Harry's uncle Earl Spencer, his two aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, and all of his cousins will be there.

"Harry has always kept in close touch with the Spencers and they have all received invitations," a family friend said. "Harry gets on well with his aunts and uncle and they have met Meghan. His cousins all have the golden ticket—an invite to the ceremony and reception and the evening party."

Meanwhile, Markle did not send wedding invitations to her family. The bride-to-be's half-sister, Samantha Grant, expressed her disappointment on social media. According to her, they are getting a royal coat of arms but the invitations are still not in.

"We are getting s Markle Royal Coat of arms but not invited to the wedding?" Grant wrote. "And it's not only Meg who is 15th cousin to Harry. My brother and I are also. I was the first born Markle to my father. Exclude the markle's from this wedding would be highly inappropriate."

She also criticized how Markle was able to invite thousands of strangers and not her own family and relatives.

At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family. I have an uncle I have only seen once but I would never say he is not family because we are not close. Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to Family," Grant wrote in another post.

Grant suggested that out of respect, tradition and humanitarianism, the Markles should be invited to the royal wedding. Prince Harry's fiancée should also invite her childhood best friend Nikki Priddy.

However, Priddy already said that she and Markle are not on speaking terms. They had a fall out after Markle broke up with her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.

"What came to light after Trevor and I spoke ended my friendship with Meghan. I think everybody who knew them both was in shock," Priddy said. "All I can say now is that I think Meghan was calculated, very calculated, in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends."

Photo: Getty Images/Oli Scarff