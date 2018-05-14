Prince Harry has been named as the most loved royal just like his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Ipsos Mori survey revealed that Prince Harry is the most loved royal at 23 percent. Prince William and Kate Middleton followed with 17 and 18 percent, respectively. Prince George also received 10 percent of the public votes, while Princess Charlotte got nine percent. The young royals’ grandfather, Prince Charles, ranked last at eight percent.

Prince Harry is also the most-liked member of the royal family in South Africa with 42 percent of the votes. The Queen, on the other hand, is the most-loved royal in 11 out of 28 countries that were surveyed.

But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge topped the survey in France. The Ipsos Mori survey also revealed that people are fairly interested in the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19. The study is compiled from over 20,000 online interviews focused on adults below the age of 65.

George Skinner from Ipsos Mori, told Express, “The royal family’s international reputation is bolstered by the popularity of both the Queen and members of the younger generation, which gives it a solid foundation for the future, and reflects the growing profile they have around the world.”

Meanwhile, 29 percent of respondents warmly received Markle ever since she got engaged to Prince Harry in November. Approximately 10 percent didn’t favor her joining the royal family.

The former suits star will tie the knot with the 33-year-old prince at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT) this Saturday. A lunch reception at St. George’s Hall will also be hosted by Queen Elizabeth after the carriage procession.

Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to travel to Netherlands and Dublin after their royal wedding and before their honeymoon. The tours are aimed at revitalizing the royal family and keeping republicanism at bay.

Jason Knauf, Prince Harry’s press secretary, said, “You’ll be pleased to know they’re planning a lot of work to happen in the second part of the year, which is going to be incredibly busy.”

Photo: Getty Images/Julian Simmonds - WPA Pool