Prince Harry recently made the two female royals in his life laugh while at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards.

In his speech in front of a massive crowd, Prince Harry said (via Express), “I am committed to supporting the legacy of the Queen’s young leaders and the 1.4 billion Commonwealth Youth. I guess you could say you’re stuck with me.”

Markle immediately cracked up at her husband’s joke, and Queen Elizabeth II also grinned from ear to ear.

Prince Harry continued the rest of his speech in a more serious manner. He said, “I, together with my wife Meghan, look forward to convening young people from around the Commonwealth to hear your ideas, work with you to build platforms for you to collaborate and form partnerships, and continue to meet with many of you as we travel around in our work on behalf of the Royal Family. We look forward to meeting many of you this evening – but we also hope to see you in action in your home countries someday too.”

In related news, Prince Harry’s wife was recently criticized during her appearance at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed sitting with her legs crossed while with the Queen. According to People, Markle may have simply forgotten the proper way for female royals to sit, but she quickly corrected it.

After crossing her legs on the knees, Markle immediately shifted to the Duchess slant wherein her knees and legs both touched each other. Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert, told the publication that the biggest etiquette mistake a female royal could ever do is to cross her legs on her knees.

The Duchess slant, according to Meier is typically done by royals when they know they need to sit for extended periods of time.

“It is the perfect pose for when a camera is shooting directly in front of you because by slightly slanting the knees to create a zig-zag effect when wearing a dress or skirt, your legs are angled so that the camera only shoots the sides of your legs and protects your modesty,” she said.

Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs