The Psychic Twins, Terry and Linda Jamison, recently shared their predictions regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship.

They said that it’s possible for Prince Harry to give into temptation after they tie the knot. But despite his possible “infidelity,” Markle should consider giving the prince a second chance.

The Jamisons also claimed that Prince Harry and Markle actually met through his late mom, Princess Diana. Even though the princess has been dead for 20 years, the psychic siblings said that Princess Diana spoke to them and told them that she approves of the “Suits” star.

They said that it was also Princess Diana that told them that Prince Harry may give in to temptation, but his wife should give him another chance.

“I am a bit concerned that Harry may struggle with monogamy in his marriage. He is also very sensitive, and a bit of a rebel. It was not easy for him growing up, with so much expected of him as a young prince. My sudden passing was terribly traumatic and difficult for Harry, and Will as well. They were just young boys. Poor Harry never had a chance to adjust and even to express his innermost feelings,” Princess Diana allegedly told the pyschics.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana also “told” the Jamisons that Markle and Prince Harry are lucky to have found each other. The concerned mom also said that the couple will face several challenges along the way, but they should always have each other’s backs.

“I pray they are able to have compassion for themselves and those who seek to come between them, who may try to tear them apart,” she said.

This is not the first time that a psychic predicted things for Markle and Prince Harry. Last month, Australian psychic Kerrie Erwin said that she thinks the couple’s marriage will only last for five years.

“I feel there is a lot of personal things going on between them because they’re two very strong individuals. Which is a sad things. I wish them all the best. But it doesn’t look good,” she told “Sunrise” via the Daily Mail.

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor