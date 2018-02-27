Prince Harry recently showed his support for the victims of youth violence, as well as those working in the field in the U.K.

The 33-year-old prince attended a roundtable discussion with organizations on Monday, Feb. 26. A source from the Kensington Palace told E! News that Prince Harry’s visit was an opportunity for him to learn more about the work being carried out by organizations that support young people affected by youth violence.

“This follows a recent visit to Reprezent in Brixton and is an issue he has worked on with partners from the Royal Foundation in Nottingham and which will continue to be an area he will focus on in his social work,” the rep said.

During his visit, Prince Harry also had the chance to talk to young leaders like Jamal Khan, who tweeted a photo of himself with the prince. Even though Meghan Markle’s fiancé previously said that he doesn’t like taking selfies, he posed with the young leaders for a photo op.

The prince’s engagement took place at London’s North Woolwich neighborhood at the Fight for Peace Center. As of late, it is still unclear why Markle was unable to join her soon to be husband during the official visit. But two days from now, she, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton will be going to the annual Royal Foundation Forum.

The Royal Foundation Forum will showcase the programs run or initiated by the organization under the theme, “Making a Difference Together.”

Next month, Markle and Prince Harry will also be heading to Birmingham to learn more about the work of two projects which support young people from the local community. The visit will take place on International Women’s Day, and it will kick off at Millennium Point and will end with a visit to Nechells Wellbeing Center.

Photo: Henry Browne/Getty Images