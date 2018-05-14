Prince Harry has not invited his cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor, to the royal wedding on May 19. However, no actual reason was revealed as to why he decided to do so.

Zoie O’Brien, a journalist for the Daily Mail, dubbed Windsor as one of the hottest names in the fashion industry at the moment. However, she did not make the cut for Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding this weekend.

The 22-year-old and her 25-year-old sister, Marina, won’t be attending the wedding. One of their close friends told O’Brien, “They were a little surprised not to be invited as they were looking forward to going. Amelia is creating quite a name for herself with her modeling and Instagram posts. Perhaps Harry just wanted to keep the family invited to a small number or maybe he didn’t want anyone upstaging the bride.”

Windsor is Prince Harry’s second cousin. She is currently 37th in the line of succession to the crown. The supermodel also happens to be the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Prince Edward. Two years ago, she appeared on Tatler magazine and was dubbed as the “most beautiful royal.”

Meanwhile, the college student is not the only member of the family that didn’t score an invite to the royal wedding. Markle’s half-sisters, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle-Grant, have not received an invitation to attend the nuptials.

Last weekend, Thomas penned a second letter to Prince Harry and Markle practically begging them to allow him to attend their special day.

“Meg, I know that I’m not perfect, nor is anyone else in our family, as I’m sure you have read by now. But good, bad, or perfect, we’re the only family that you have. It does hurt my feelings to not get invited to your wedding, along with the rest of the family. But it’s not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family,” he wrote (via Daily Mail).

Photo: Getty Images/Mike Marsland for Tommy Hilfiger