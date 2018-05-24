Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding photographer, Alex Lubomirski, recently revealed that the royal couple was exhausted while taking pictures.

While speaking with Express, the 42-year-old photographer shared how the “slumped” photos on the steps of the Windsor Castle came about.

“We went out there and had about three and a half minutes to take some quick shots because everything was running like clockwork. It was just one of those magical moments when you’re a photographer and everything falls into place. I said, ‘just before you go, sit on those stairs.’ And she just slumped between his legs and there was a moment where they were just laughing because they were exhausted and thinking finally it’s all over,” he said.

Lubomirski released three official photos from Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding. Other than their black and white outdoor photo, the royal couple was also pictured inside the Green Drawing Room at the Buckingham Palace.

The second picture shows the royal family with Markle, her mom, Doria Ragland, and the page boys and bridesmaids. A third picture was only of Prince Harry, Markle, and their wedding entourage.

When asked what his secret was to taking the royal wedding photos, the photographer said that he didn’t want the snaps to look as though they are a sports team or an army photo.

“So we talked about how we could break it and get some rhythm and symmetry into it and it all came down to very little tiny things – nothing crazy. In terms of how we were placing people – we wanted some people sitting, some people standing, kids on parents ups and that was a huge thing to get that realness out of it,” he explained.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Their wedding was attended by 600 official guests and thousands of people that waited outside the church.

After their wedding ceremony, Prince Harry and Markle rode a carriage around Windsor. They also attended two receptions on the same day. The lunch gathering was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, and the evening party was organized by Prince Charles.

Photo: Getty Images/Jane Barlow - WPA Pool