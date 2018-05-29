Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the monarchy stronger than it was before, says Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert.

While speaking with Express, Fitzwilliams detailed how Markle’s roots and recent wedding to Prince Harry improved the monarchy.

“There is no doubt that the fact that Meghan is biracial and proud of it has made the monarchy feel far less remote to persons of color. The service at her wedding was uniquely inclusive, she must have chosen most of it including Bishop Curry so more could identify with it,” he said.

“As someone who has in their search for work described themselves as an ethnic chameleon, who was not white enough for the white roles or black enough for the black roles, she is keenly aware of the struggle to ensure our more diverse society is reflected in society’s makers and shakers and in the corridors of power,” he added.

Fitzwilliams also said that Markle’s arrival into the royal family will mark a huge change for the members of Prince Harry’s clan.

Meanwhile, the royal expert also said that Markle’s status as a biracial woman will also have an impact on the Commonwealth.

“The fact that she is biracial will also have a very special meaning around the Commonwealth which she and Harry will be touring. It will add enormously to the popularity of the monarchy and she will be a role model for those who previously felt remote and excluded from celebratory royal events,” he said.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Their wedding ceremony was attended by 600 guests and thousands of people that contributed to their respective communities.

After the couple’s wedding, Prince Harry and Markle rode the Lantau carriage around Windsor for their procession. They also attended two wedding receptions that were hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, respectively. The lunch gathering took place at St. George’s Hall, while the evening reception was held at Frogmore House.

