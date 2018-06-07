Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be honeymooning in Ireland.

Royal fans recently took their thoughts to Twitter about the royal couple potentially staying at the Ashford Castle. The five-star hotel is located in Mayo.

One Twitter user that goes under the username @mmk_agency said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying down the road from him. The fan also said that everything in the area has been secured.

Another Twitter user named Rachel Forde revealed that she tried to go to Ashford Castle, but was refused entry. She thinks that it’s because Prince Harry and Markle are inside the establishment.

One royal fan also wrote, “Meghan and Harry are supposedly at Ashford Castle. Security was really tight compared to it had been the last time I was there before.”

The Ashford Castle has been visited by other A-listers like John Lennon, Brad Pitt, President Ronald Reagan, Pierce Brosnan, Robin Williams, and more. As of late, the Kensington Palace has not yet confirmed whether or not Prince Harry and Markle are really in Ireland for their honeymoon.

What is only known is that the couple is indeed in a honeymoon at the moment. But some royal fans believe that they are in Canada.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry took a break from his short vacation with his wife when he announced the location for the next Invictus Games in 2020.

“I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the 5th #InvictusGames. The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries,” Prince Harry said via the palace.

In a follow-up tweet, Prince Harry also gushed over how the Netherlands has been supporting the Invictus Games since the beginning.

“I know everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski - Pool