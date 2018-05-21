Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly have two daughters, and they will be twins.

Harry T, a celebrity psychic, told Australia’s “Today Extra,” that the royal couple will also have an amazing future together.

“I think Meghan is incredible for Harry and I actually see babies for them. I see girls around Harry more so than Prince William. I always said William will have another boy and he just did,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

“I think Prince Harry will have two daughters and possibly a boy as well. I wonder if there’s a possibility of twins for them even?” he added.

Harry T’s predictions coincide with what Markle said during an interview years ago. She revealed that she got herself a Cartier watch when she learned that “Suits” was renewed for a third season. She also had “To M.M. from M.M.” engraved on it and said that she will give the accessory to her future daughter.

According to Ladbrokes, it is possible for Prince Harry and Markle to make a pregnancy announcement before the year ends. This means that the royal couple will have their first child in 2019.

Jessica Bridges of Ladbrokes told Express, “As far as the odds are concerned it won’t be long before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hear the pitter patter of tiny feet, should they be lucky and fortunate to start a family.”

John Hill of Coral added, “Now they have tied the knot, many people are expecting the newlywed couple to start a family as we have been taking bets on the pair announcing Meghan is pregnant before the end of the year, while the betting suggests the first child will arrive in 2019.”

And during their wedding on Saturday, Right Reverend David Conner read something about Markle being given the foundation of family life in which children are born and nurtured. Upon hearing this, Prince Harry turned to Markle with a huge smile on his face, and they both blushed.

Royals fans are convinced that this was the couple’s subtle way of suggesting they will have a baby soon.

Photo: Getty Images/Jane Barlow - WPA Pool