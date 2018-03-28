Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will cost a huge sum of money. Luckily for the couple, the Royal Family will be the one to pay for everything.

Hamish Shephard, the CEO of the wedding app Bridebook, recently said that the cost of the wedding will all depend on the number of guests that will be invited.

“You have three costs: a third is on the venue, a third is on the food and drink, and a third is on the other parts such as the dress and the photographer, etc. They are having their church service at the incredible St. George’s Chapel, and then they’re with 600 guests for a lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall – one of the most incredible halls in Windsor Castle. The grand evening reception will also take place at Frogmore House,” he said.

Shephard predicted that the cost of Prince Harry and Markle’s three venues will be around $155,000 each.

“Harry and Meghan have also ordered 20 silver-plated fanfare trumpets for when they arrive, which have cost $127,000 alone,” he said.

And the members of the public that were invited by the royal couple will be given a cup of tea and a sausage roll. The wedding planner estimated the cost at $14 per head so that will be $36,000 on sausage rolls alone.

But this is not all. If Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, will indeed be part of the entourage, he will most likely fly into London via first-class transportation. A private chartered flight from Los Angeles to London costs $99,000 and above.

On top of all these, a royal wedding also requires top-quality security services. With this, the royal family is expected to spend $42 million to ensure the safety of everyone in and around the venue.

“Windsor is a bigger security problem than London. The former head of the Metropolitan Police said that they are very experienced in London and have 10 times the security and are used to all of this. In Windsor, they are not quite used to having the world focus on it,” Shephard said.

