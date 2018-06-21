Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expecting twins one month after their royal wedding.

A tabloid recently claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to share the news with Prince William and Kate Middleton first.

“They were so supportive. Harry and Meghan are just so over the moon with happiness! They didn’t expect it to happen so soon, and they were all the more giddy to learn they were having two – one boy, the other a girl,” an unnamed source said.

However, there is no truth to the rumor because Prince Harry and Markle are actually not in a rush to get pregnant. Even though having a baby may seem like a priority, Prince Harry and Markle have tons of official engagements at the moment so they may not be able to get pregnant anytime soon, according to US Weekly.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, also told Express that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will most likely follow in Middleton’s footsteps. The Duchess of Cambridge welcomed her first child two years after her wedding to Prince William.

“Meghan and Harry are not in a hurry [to have a baby]. I don’t think what other royals have decided to do is a guide here. Their schedules will be so busy I think they’ll wait,” he said.

In the past, Prince Harry also commented about having children. He said that he and his wife want to focus on things one step at a time. At the moment, they are more intent on advocating the causes that are close to their hearts.

“One step at a time. Hopefully, we’ll start a family in the near future,” he said (via Express).

Bookies Betfair also predicted that the couple will announce their pregnancy at the end of the year. This means it’s impossible for Markle to be pregnant at the moment. There is also no accurate way to say that she is expecting twins if she is just one month pregnant.

The betting site also said that there is a possibility that Markle will opt to get pregnant next year.

Photo: Reuters/Chris Jackson/Pool