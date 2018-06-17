Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will pay tribute to the late Princess Diana during their upcoming trip to Australia and New Zealand.

In October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Invictus Games. Other details about their first royal tour are still being kept under wraps. But Paul Withers, a journalist for Express, said that it is possible for Prince Harry and Markle to visit the same spots that Princess Diana and Prince Charles went to years ago.

The Prince and Princess of Wales previously went to the iconic Ayres Rock in Australia. Prince William and Kate Middleton also visited the attraction during their trip. As such, it is highly likely for Prince Harry and Markle to also head to Ayres Rock this year.

While in New Zealand, Prince Harry’s parents stopped by the Eden Park Stadium to greet a group of traditional Maori women. They also familiarized themselves with their culture. By the looks of it, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also go to the stadium during their trip.

The royal couple may also take a ride in a traditional Maori canoe, which is something that Princess Diana and Prince Charles also did in the past. The parents of Prince William and Prince Harry also visited the Sydney Opera House and posed outside the establishment.

Prince Harry and Markle will most likely drop by the tourist attraction and take photos outdoors.

And just like Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Markle will also have a royal walkabout of Australia and New Zealand. Doing this will give Australians and New Zealand natives the chance to meet the royal couple in person.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle will also visit Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga during their first official royal tour, which will commence this autumn. Prior to the Kensington Palace’s announcement last week, Omid Scobie, a royal reporter, already hinted on the couple’s trip to Australia.

“She told me she had never been to Australia but was going to this year’s event and really looking forward to being there with Harry,” he said (via Town & Country).

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson