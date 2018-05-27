Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently proved they are equals when they did a simple gesture just before they went to their evening reception on May 19.

A video of the royal couple riding their vintage Jaguar was shared online by Harper’s Bazaar. In the short clip, Prince Harry guides Markle towards the passenger seat of the car and opens the door for his wife. Markle gets in the car and fixes her white Stella McCartney dress before Prince Harry closed the door of the vehicle.

But what royal fans didn’t see was that when Prince Harry walked towards the driver’s seat, Markle leaned towards the door and opened it for her husband. Fans immediately took notice of Markle’s sweet gesture towards Prince Harry.

One of them wrote, “Awww, I love Meghan opening the door for Harry from the inside once she was settled in the car. Just cool.”

Markle did not only prove that she loves and respect her husband by opening the door for him; she also made fans believe that she is indeed a feminist. In fact, her official page of on the royal family’s website details her lifelong dedication to feminism.

Throughout the years, the former “Suits” star has also spoken about women empowerment and equality. When she was just 11 years old, Markle was already aware of the importance of children growing up knowing that what their dads can do, their moms can do as well.

“I don’t think it’s right for kids to grow up thinking that mom does everything,” she said in 1993.

Earlier this year, Markle also voiced her support for the #MeToo campaign and Times Up’s movements.

“Right now, with so many campaigns like #MeToo and Time’s Up, there’s no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them,” she said (via Bustle).

