Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited 1,200 members of the public to their royal wedding on May 19. But it has been revealed that these commoners will not receive the same treatment as their other family and friends.

The Guardian columnist Suzanne Moore said that the members of the congregation who have contributed a lot to their communities have been asked to bring packed picnic lunches on the royal couple’s special day. Moore claimed that Prince Harry and Markle’s gesture of inviting people they barely knew was done just for media coverage.

“I once refused to go to a wedding because there was a pay bar as well as one of those irritating wedding lists. So I am not a great one for pay-as-you-go celebrations. I can’t see it as anything other than the meanness. Have a party or don’t. These occasions are actually very boring for spectators: hours of waiting around for a fleeting glimpse of a gloved hand as it speeds fast,” she wrote.

Saeed Atcha, one of the people that were invited to the royal wedding, told the publication that he is considering buying food from a nearby McDonald’s to keep him full during the royal wedding ceremony. However, he also said that he is unsure if this will be allowed.

Atcha scored an invite to the huge gathering after setting up a magazine in Bolton after the 2011 riots. He also reacted over the news that the members of the public won’t be given drinks during the wedding.

“It’s unfathomable,” he said.

Other members of the public that have been invited to the royal wedding are Pamela Anomneze, 52, Catherine Cooke, 53, Kai Fletcher, 18, Jorja Furze, 12, Phillip Gillespie, 30, David Gregory, 28, Reuben Litherland, 14, Amelia Thompson, 12, and Amy Wright, 26, according to USA Today.

Prior to sending out the invitations, the Kensington Palace released a statement saying, "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their wedding day to be shaped as to allow members of the public to be part of the celebrations too.”

