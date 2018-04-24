Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended an official engagement just hours after their nephew was born.

The royal couple, who is set to tie the knot on May 19, attended a memorial service to commemorate the anniversary of Stephen Lawrence’s murder. The black British man was killed in a racially charged attack 25 years ago. He was just 18 years old at that time.

Markle was photographed wearing a belted black dress from Hugo Boss and beige pumps. She also styled her hair in a messy bun. Prince Harry was spotted in a coat and tie, according to People.

The former “Suits” star has publicly opened up about her struggles with racism especially since she is African-American. In the piece she wrote for her Lifestyle blog, The Tig, Markle said that racism still haunts her.

“It makes me wonder what my parents experienced as a mixed race couple. It echoes the time my mom and I were leaving a concert at The Hollywood Bowl, and a woman called her the ‘N’ word because she was taking too long to pull out of the parking spot. I remember how hot my skin felt. How it scorched the air around me,” she wrote in 2015.

Two years ago, Prince Harry also slammed the press for their racist attacks at his then-girlfriend Markle. In the statement he released via the Kensington Palace, read, “Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Markle also reacted to the racist remarks she was received during her first sit-down interview with BBC after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

“It’s disheartening. You know it’s a shame that this is the climate in this world to focus that much on that or that that would be discriminatory in that sense, but I think… at the end of the day, I’m really just proud of who I am and where I come from and we have never put any focus on that. We’ve just focused on who we are as a couple,” she said.

