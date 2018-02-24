Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly recently expressed their desire to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding.

During a recent interview, the hosts revealed that they have interviewed Prince Harry a couple of times. However, they cannot say that they are actually friends. McPartlin and Donnelly also know that they won’t get an invitation to the couple’s wedding, but they are not bitter about it.

“Maybe we’ll get to go to the night-time do! Otherwise we’ll have to watch it on the telly like everyone else. The FA Cup final then the royal wedding – what a top day that’s going to be!” said Donnelly.

As of late, Prince Harry and Markle have not yet given out invitations to their wedding. The couple has not also shared a copy of their wedding invitation. In 2011, Kensington Palace released a copy of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding invitation, as well as their wedding guest list, one week before their wedding.

However, even Middleton and Prince William’s wedding guest list only featured 300 of the 1,900 people they invited. The couple tied the knot at St. James Palace and the venue released a statement at that time saying that it was Prince William and Middleton who chose the people they will invite to their nuptials.

As of late, there are only some speculations on who will be attending Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. For instance, Markle’s friends in the industry, namely, Priyanka Chopra and Patrick J. Adams may be invited.

Markle’s family members from her dad Thomas Markle’s side may also be invited. This will include her half-siblings Samantha and Tom Markle.

There are also some rumors suggesting that Prince Harry has already invited his ex-girlfriends to his wedding. The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden claimed that Prince Harry’s friend told him that the 33-year-old prince has an amicable relationship with Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy.

“He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don’t think Meghan will mind,” Eden said.

Photo: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images