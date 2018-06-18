Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not wait until next year to get pregnant.

James Brookes, a royal expert, recently told Express that the royal couple may consider having a baby after they complete their first official tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga.

“Although Harry’s made it known that he’d like to settle down and start a family, I think the couple will wait until the tour is over before they seriously think about having children. Both of them, particularly Harry, will be well aware of the royal responsibilities they have in their new roles and now the tour has been confirmed and is being planned, they will want to ensure it goes ahead. They’ll no doubt be looking forward to it,” Brookes said.

There is also an ongoing health issue in Tonga and Fiji because they are plagued with the Zika virus. Brooke said that those who will go to Tonga and Fiji are advised to wait for six months before they conceive.

“In terms of the Fiji and Tonga situation, that will be a ‘wait-and-see’ scenario. The palace will be closely monitoring the situation and, should any outbreaks or epidemics develop, then it could be a case of cutting the visit short. While reasonable protections can be taken though, I can’t see the couple canceling that part of the tour,” he said.

“Where it could cause a few issues is with any planned pregnancy; health authorities suggest couple wait at least six months after getting back from the areas before trying to conceive, but this seems like a realistic timescale for the couple,” Brookes added.

In related news, Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express that Prince Harry and Markle will follow in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s footsteps when it comes to getting pregnant. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first child two years after their wedding.

“I think what the other royals have decided to do is a guide here. Their schedules will be so busy so I think they’ll wait,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson