Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face some issues during their carriage procession on May 19.

After the royal couple’s wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT), they will head outside to meet their guests via a carriage procession. This will take place at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT).

But according to Kevin Wharfe, Princess Diana’s former protection officer, the procession will also pose a huge challenge for the security staff. In the documentary “Diana to Meghan: Royal Wedding Secrets,” Wharfe said that no one could anticipate what Prince Harry and Markle will see during the procession.

“Well when Meghan and Harry leave the gates here at Windsor Castle from the total safety of Windsor Castle, you’re really stepping into the unknown here. Because there are always those uncertainties that one won’t have to prepare for. I mean, we have lots of buildings here that need to be searched, need to be secure for that occasion because, let’s not forget, Meghan and Harry are going to be in an open top carriage effectively, which makes them very, very vulnerable,” said Wharfe (via Express).

In order to ensure the royal couple’s safety, as well as the safety of the crowd, security officers in civilian clothes will be deployed in and around the area. In 2011, over $27 million was used to keep Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding venue safe and secured.

“When Harry and Meghan leave Windsor Castle here in an open carriage, one of the footmen on that carriage will be an armed protection officer from Scotland Yard. That is an additional security there for the couple as they process through the streets of Windsor,” Wharfe explained.

At the end of the day, the former protection officer said that he’s confident the personnel at Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding venues and reception will be at the top of their game.

“I’m pretty confident that this will be a happy day and security will be as near to 100 percent as you’re going to get it,” he said.

