Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stick to a royal tradition with regarding the “Suits” star’s wedding dress.

A spokesperson for the Kensington Palace recently told People that Prince Harry has decided to not see Markle in her wedding dress before their nuptials. The 33-year-old prince will only see the former actress in her gown during the actual ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“That tradition is very important to them,” the spokesperson said on Friday.

Other than not seeing his fiancée’s wedding dress, Prince Harry and Markle has also agreed to not see each other on the night before their wedding. On the night of their wedding, they will be staying in Windsor Castle.

As of late, Markle’s wedding dress designer has not yet been confirmed. A statement from the palace simply confirmed that the designer will be interviewed days after the royal wedding.

Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, claimed that Markle has chosen a $180,000 dress by Ralph & Russo.

“She will wear a hand-stitched, heavily beaded design to walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in front of 600 guests – and an estimated billion TV viewers worldwide – as well as for the reception being held afterwards by the Queen in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle,” she wrote.

Ralph & Russo has been a favorite among bookies for the role of designing Markle’s wedding gown. Speculations heightened after the 36-year-old royal wore a pricey semi-sheer black evening dress from the label for her official engagement pictorial with Prince Harry.

Other details about the royal wedding will be revealed in the coming weeks. The palace said that royal fans will also get an update regarding the page boys and bridesmaids at the wedding.

There will also be an update from Claire Ptak, Prince Harry, and Markle’s wedding cake designer, as well as Philippa Craddock and the Crown Estate, the couple’s florist.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool