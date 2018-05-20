Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first kiss as husband and wife outside the steps of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Judi James, a body language expert, dubbed this gesture as the “Hollywood Kiss’ and said that it proved Markle was the one that led the entire day.

A lip-reading expert also noted that it was Markle who asked Prince Harry if they were supposed to kiss in front of the crowd at that time. Prince Harry replied, “yeah,” before leaning in to give his wife a smooch.

“It almost seemed like her theatrical experience may have influenced the decision to do it early. The more time you wait, the more tension and pressure builds up, whereas she signaled to do it early to keep things calm. It was really a smart move from her. It showed the poise she had carried throughout the ceremony and that she was able to lead the day,” James said.

Prior to their wedding, Kensington Palace announced that Markle and Prince Harry won’t kiss in church. According to People, it’s not a tradition among royals to kiss each other inside the church.

Myke Meier, a royal etiquette expert, told People, “Some view the church as a holy place so they won’t kiss in the church out of respect, but many vicars throughout the church of England will ask the couple if they want to kiss.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not also kiss each other inside Westminster Abbey. Instead, they smooched twice while standing at the Buckingham Palace balcony. Prince Charles and Princess Diana also did a similar thing on their wedding day.

The crowds who saw Prince Harry and Markle kiss each other on the lips went wild on Saturday afternoon. After all, that was the first time that they saw the couple exchanged a smooch. But last year, Prince Harry was photographed giving Markle a kiss on the cheek while at the Invictus Games, according to People.

Photo: Reuters/Danny Lawson/Pool