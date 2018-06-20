Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s possible reaction to Piers Morgan interviewing Thomas Markle Sr. on “Good Morning Britain” has been revealed.

Emily Andrews, a royal correspondent, told Morgan that the royal couple, especially Markle, may have been surprised by his conversation with her dad because she had no idea it was happening.

“It was definitely a surprise to Meghan Markle because she didn’t know her father was talking to you,” she said (via Express).

But despite their shocked reaction to the interview, Andrews is convinced that Prince Harry and Markle’s life will go on as usual.

The royal expert also weighed in on Markle and Thomas’ relationship, which may have been negatively affected by the fact that the latter was unable to attend his daughter’s wedding last month.

“I know that Meghan was very upset when he couldn’t come to the wedding. I don’t think this is an insurmountable rift,” she said.

But when it comes to Prince Harry, Andrews thinks that he is the one that is more affected by Thomas decision to talk to the press.

“He hates it when people talk to the press, he doesn’t like it when people reveal private information,” she said.

Earlier this week, Thomas shared some insights about his relationship with Markle and Prince Harry. He told Morgan on “Good Morning Britain” that the “Suits” alum cried when she learned that her dad won’t be able to attend her special day.

Thomas also said that Prince Harry asked for his permission to wed Markle on the phone. The former lighting director appreciated the Duke of Sussex’s effort to reach out to him and said that he immediately gave him his permission.

According to Cosmopolitan, Thomas’ recent interview with Morgan earned him $10,000 in compensation.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. Their nuptials were attended by Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry’s royal family.

Photo: Reuters/Chris Jackson/Pool