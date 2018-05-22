Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have both been agents of change for the royal family. But Sarah Vine, a journalist for the Daily Mail, couldn’t help but worry about how they will carry out tradition in the future.

In the piece she wrote for the publication, Vine noted the fact that Markle’s biography has already been put up on the royal family’s website. It contains information on all of the things that Markle has done especially for the causes that are close to her heart.

Vine also talked about the royal wedding last weekend, which proved how dedicated the royal couple is in promoting the work and talents of the British people. Their union also featured performances by African-American artists, which appeared to be a tribute to Markle and Doria Ragland’s heritage.

The journalist said that as perfect as the royal wedding was, it appears to not be very sincere.

“Don’t misunderstand me. I think Harry and Meghan make a wonderful couple, and I am sure they will bring nothing but a benefit to the royal family. And I admire their commitment to doing good in the world. But sometimes, one gets the sense that they are ever-so-slightly just a little bit pleased with themselves, a little too keen to convey their selfless dedication to those less fortunate than they are,” she wrote.

Vine also noted that since Markle and Prince Harry got engaged, everything that they have been doing seemed to be less and less about the people they are helping and more about them.

“Let us rejoice at the evolution of monarchy, but let’s also not turn it into a glorified lifestyle blog for guilt-ridden millennials. It is wonderful that Harry and Meghan have such a shared passion for doing good in the world. And I have no doubt, that, together, they will prove to be a great force for change. I just wish they would be a little less #MeToo about it all,” Vine concluded.

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood