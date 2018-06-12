Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first royal tour will be a huge success, according to Australian tourists who recently visited the Kensington Palace.

A pair of tourists, whose interview was posted on Express, said Prince Harry and Markle’s demeanor appeals well to Australians.

“They come across as not having the usual airs and graces of many of the royal family. I think, as such, they’ll relate well to the people of Australia,” the couple said.

Prince Harry and Markle will be going to Australia in October for the Invictus Games. Their royal tour will also consist of their visit to Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.

The Kensington Palace made the announcement about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first royal tour on Sunday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the Autumn. The tour will fall on the occasion of @InvictusSydney2018,” the statement read alongside Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement photo.

Prior to their tour, Prince Harry and Markle are expected to take part in other official engagements as part of their roles as members of the royal family. However, details about their upcoming appearances are still being kept under wraps.

Prince Harry and Markle just tied the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Since then, Markle has been seen on two official outings. Her first public sighting took place at a gathering that was held to honor Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

On Saturday, June 9, Markle debuted at the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Trooping the Colour. The huge annual celebration was done to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been spotted out in public four times since his wedding to Markle. Other than his dad’s 70th birthday celebration and the Trooping the Colour, the 33-year-old prince also spoke at the OnSide Youth Zone’s Summer Gala Dinner. He was also photographed on his way to the gym last week.

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood