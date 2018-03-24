Anti-royal groups recently vowed to hijack Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 wedding.

The protests in London will be centered on their desire to have a monarch-free Europe. The protesters also want Britain to be a Republic, which means that the royal family will no longer hold the highest power.

A meeting called the International Republican Convention will be held on the afternoon of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at the St. Bride Foundation in London.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT) at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic, a United Kingdom-led organization, opened up about their upcoming protest.

“Despite the fanfare and media hype, monarchies across Europe are facing an uncertain future. The age of defense is gone, scandals are more commonplace and demands for more democracy are stronger than ever. Here in the U.K. fewer than half 18-34 year olds support the monarchy,” he said.

“In Britain the democratic crisis is more acute than it has been for decades. We have a creaking constitution that is not fit to deal with the huge challenge of the modern world. That’s why I’m calling for a new constitution – one that’s democratic top to bottom, one that rebalances power and gives us a useful, elected head of state,” he added.

Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding is expected to be a massive event. In fact, the royal couple already invited 600 guests to their nuptials. Their guests include family members, friends, colleagues, and other members of the congregation.

However, an intimate wedding reception hosted by Prince Charles will only be attended by 200 of the couple’s closest family and friends.

Following their wedding, Markle and Prince Harry are expected to go on a week-long honeymoon. According to Good Housekeeping, they made head to Ireland, Botswana, Seychelles, Broadlands, or Greece. But the royal couple will already be heading to Greece in May so this may be removed from their list of possible honeymoon destinations.

