Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been mum about their wedding guests, but it seems that a group of people have already been confirmed to attend.

Kristen Henry, a MIX106 morning radio presenter from Canberra has decided to invite some of the royal family’s most hardcore female fans to Prince Harry and Markle’s May 19 nuptials.

Henry revealed that her fiancé refused to go to Windsor with her for the royal wedding, so she decided to invite other women who also love the royal family. The radio host was also present during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

“I can’t explain how electric it is to be in London during a royal wedding. People are so joyous, the pubs are full, there’s bookies on every corner taking bets on what color hat the queen will wear. At William and Kate’s, I stood next to grown women wearing adult diapers out the front of Buckingham Palace because they were not moving or losing their spot to see the kiss!” Henry told the Canberra Times.

Henry did not reveal the identities of the women that will be joining her on her trip to London. But she said that one of them is a Lifeline volunteer. Another one is a cake decorator, and there’s also a scout leader and a midwife in their group.

“Yes, they are all connected to the royals and excited to be in London to celebrate but what really surprises me is the common theme is that these women are desperate to do something for themselves. They are mom, wives, bosses and daughters who think of other people all day,” she said.

Last month, the Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding will be open to the public. A total of 2,640 members of the public will be able to watch Prince Harry and Markle’s arrival to Windsor Castle, as well as the couple’s carriage procession after their wedding ceremony.

Over a thousand guests from the public will come from all corners of the United Kingdom and will be selected by Lord Lieutenants. People from charities and organizations close to the royal couple will also be present.

Photo: Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images