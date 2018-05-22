Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding photos are released.

Just days after their big day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their official photos. This prompted some fans to compare it to Prince William and Kate Middleton's.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the newlyweds' photographs show their "more relaxed approach" compared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The shots taken by Alexi Lubomirski on Saturday are less formal which indicate Prince Harry and Markle being "very modern" couple.

"The wedding pictures released today echo my views on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being very modern royals," Harrold told Femail. "These images go to show just that and the less formal pictures echo the engagement photos of the happy couple too."

He also explained that Prince William and Middleton, as well as Prince Charles and Diana's wedding photos, are more formal because the couples are first and second in line to the throne. Otherwise, things could have been different.

"Let's not forget that the official Pictures of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were fitting for that of future Kings and Queens," Harrold added.

Meanwhile, body language expert Jud James agreed that Prince Harry and Markle's wedding photos are reminiscent of their engagement shot. In fact, for her, the photo of Duke and Duchess of Sussex put them in the league of Hollywood A-list couples.

"It is very sexy and flirty, she is sitting between his legs on the step below him. They clearly adore one another and it looks like a luxury perfume advert," James told Daily Mail. "It is perfect and the most romantic wedding shot we've ever seen."

However, unlike Harrold, James finds that Prince Harry and Markle 's photos were traditional despite their informal wedding. "I was actually quite surprised because we have just watched a wedding that was very different - everything about it was informal, producing some change in the formality and the proceedings of the royal family," James said.

"But these two group pictures are very traditional, more so than some of the previous more jokey ones we’ve seen with Kate and William and Charles and Diana, where they had light-hearted and spontaneous shots," the expert added.

Meanwhile, body language expert Robin Kermode find the couple "calm relaxed and genuinely happy" considering all the pressure they had just days ahead of their big day. He also noted that Markle is in sync with her mom, Doria Ragland.

Photo: Getty Images/Aaron Chown