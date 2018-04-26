Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have a good relationship with each other, but they are quite different as individuals.

Blanca Cobb, a body language expert and psychologist, recently told CTV News that Prince Harry is more confident that his fiancée. In February, Prince Harry met with rugby players, and he was photographed with his hand inside his pocket. However, his thumb was also exposed.

“When your thumb is exposed, it’s a sign of confidence… and feeling strong,” Cobb said.

Markle, on the other hand, has been photographed several times with her hand on her neck. The body language expert said that this gesture means she lacks confidence or she feels a certain level of discomfort.

“When you’re nervous, you’re uncomfortable, a little anxious about something, that’s what women typically do. If she’s wearing a necklace, she might move fiddle with the charm or move the clasp (of necklace) to the back of her neck. It could be that this is a new role, people are looking at her differently than when she was an actor walking the red carpet,” Cobb explained.

This is the very reason why Markle typically leans on Prince Harry especially during their public engagements.

“When Markle is out with Prince Harry, he will put his hand on her back as she’s engaging with the crowd. That’s his way of saying, ‘Honey, you’re doing great, I got you,’” Cobb said.

Meanwhile, Cobb also shared her thoughts on why she thinks Prince Harry and Markle are very touchy with each other in public.

“You tend to touch somebody you love, who you feel emotionally connected with. It’s very natural to do that – and they do that a lot,” she said.

Traci Brown, a Denver-based body language trainer added, “We don’t see a big shift between them from day-to-day.” She said that unlike Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Prince Harry and Markle are always on the same team.

As an individual, Brown thinks that Prince Harry tucking his fingers in the buttons of his jacket means he is quite protective.

“That’s him putting a barrier between himself and usually, photographers. When people feel threatened, they’ll guard the solar plexus area,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool