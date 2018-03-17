Prince Harry has reportedly refused to sign a prenuptial agreement months before his wedding to Meghan Markle.

Daily Mail writer Richard Eden claimed that Prince Harry could lose his $41 million fortune because of his decision to not sign an agreement.

One of Eden’s friends told him, “There was never a question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup. He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything.”

Eden’s statements came after rumors swirled that the royal family is worried about Prince Harry’s fortune especially since Markle is a divorcee. She was once married to Trevor Engelson, but they divorced two years later.

Last week, Sophia Money-Coutts, a broadsheet columnist, claimed that Prince Harry and Markle are working out a prenuptial agreement. “Both Harry and Meghan have assets to protect. Given divorce rates, it’s worth couples having a frank discussion about what each is bringing to the party before signing that marriage register,” she said.

Earlier this month, Money reported that Prince Harry’s net worth last year has been estimated to be at least $25 million. Just like Prince William, Harry gets to save much of his money because their dad, Prince Charles, is the one that funds their expenses.

Princes William and Harry also inherited a huge sum of money from their late mom Princess Diana’s private jewelries.

On top of these, Prince Harry also worked in the Royal Air Force for 10 years, and his salary is estimated at $53,000 a year, according to Forbes.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding is expected to cost around $34 million. This figure is quite similar to the cost of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. However, Prince Harry will not shoulder all of the expenses of his wedding. It is the royal family’s responsibility to pay for it.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession will follow around Windsor at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT).

Photo: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images