Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a wedding a month after they exchanged "I do's."

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted celebrating Celia McCorquodale and George Woodhouse's nuptials. The couple arrived in a well-coordinated outfit. Markle donned a blue-and-white Oscar de la Renta dress while Prince Harry opted for a three-piece suit with a blue tie.

Aside from the couple's coordinated look, many noticed Prince Harry's wedding band. It was on full display when the duke greeted a pal.

One source described Prince Harry's choice of wearing his wedding ring to Us Weekly as "an old-fashioned romantic." The insider added that "there's no way he would skip a chance to wear his love like that."

In related news, according to Rebecca Perring, Express' journalist, Markle stumbled in her sky-high heels at the wedding. The duchess almost slipped on the uneven grass pathways in her four-inch Aquazzura stilettos. Prince Harry was to the rescue by helping Markle and they walked hand-in-hand towards the church in the village of Rochford, Lincolnshire.

Markle has just returned from her official engagement with Queen Elizabeth. The pair visited Chester to unveil a new bridge in Widnes, Cheshire and open the Storyhouse Theatre.

According to body language experts, the Duchess of Sussex appeared nervous on her solo trip with the Queen. They also agreed that Prince Harry's wife was sweet and deferential.

"It's touching to see the very confident new royal bride looking sweet and rather nervous here on her first solo outing with the Queen," Judi James told Express.

"A little tension in her left hand with both shoulders slightly raised shows a little nervousness here - a clear desire to get this right. I suspect we would all behave in the same way in this situation," Robin Kermode, body language and founder of communications consultancy Zone2.co.uk agreed.

"Meghan is rightly concerned with Royal protocol. She gives the Queen status, of course by hanging back and allowing her to lead," Kermode added. "This is a very deferential, kind, pose and quite understandable."

Meanwhile, many noticed that Markle's get up during the said outing was similar to Kate Middleton. This didn't surprise some royal fans though as the Duchess of Cambridge and her stylist have been helping Markle in her fashion choices.

