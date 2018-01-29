Meghan Markle's fiancé, Prince Harry, is reportedly getting a hair transplant.

The red-haired royal is reportedly willing to spend over $70,000 to regain his crowning glory. A source claimed that Prince Harry's hair is apparently getting thinner, so he is taking steps to cover a bald patch on the top of his head. "Harry knows that with his family genes he's going to be losing a lot of hair in the coming few years," the source said. "His brother William is already shedding loads of hair. He's noticed on a lot of his appearances with Meghan that a bald patch at the top back of his scalp is getting much bigger."

The insider added that Prince Harry is a "modern prince and he wants to stay looking as young as possible for as long as possible." The "Suits" star is reportedly supportive of his decision. In fact, Markle has a number of male friends who got the same procedure, and she finds it "amazing."

The royal bride-to-be reportedly gets Prince Harry directly in touch with a top expert who has worked with a number of celebrities. So, the duke will be pushing with the hair transplant after his royal wedding with Markle.

"Harry is looking at splashing out on the expensive procedure later in the year when all the commotion around the wedding calms down," the insider explained. "Harry knows everyone will make a massive deal out of it, but he feels he's young enough at 33 that he shouldn't feel bad about wanting to reverse his hair loss."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's big brother, Prince William, just shaved his head. Many were surprised with the Duke of Cambridge's new haircut when he debuted it on his visit to a children's hospital. But at the same time, a number praised Kate Middleton's husband's new look.

"Keeping it real," one commented.

"Excellent… If you don't have much just be honest… top man!" another one added.

Prince William is aware of his receding hairline. In fact, he poked fun at it with hairstylist Taz Kabria. "I don't have much hair, I can't give you much business," the duke said.

Meanwhile, many noticed that just days after Prince William debuted his shaved head, his hair became thicker and longer. According to celebrity hairdresser Jason Collier, the duke's buzzcut is "deceptive high-maintenance style." It should be trimmed every week. So, it is not surprising if Prince William left his hair to grow.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall