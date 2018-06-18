The British royal family is not known to be a political brood, but Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has alleged that his son-in-law, Prince Harry, has shared his thoughts about U.S. president Donald Trump and other government situations.

Markle, who missed his daughter’s royal wedding last month to the Duke of Sussex due to health issues, appeared in a new interview in which he discussed details about private conversations he has had with Prince Harry over the phone.

During a Monday appearance on "Good Morning Britain," Markle told host Piers Morgan that he and the 33-year-old had conflicting views when it came to American politics. “He’s [Harry] a smart guy…We talked a few times about Donald Trump, Brexit, things like that. He’s an interesting guy,” Markle said.

“Our conversations was I was complaining that I didn’t like Donald Trump, he said give Donald Trump a chance. I sort of disagreed with that…That was his politics, I have my politics...I’ve always had a bad attitude about Donald Trump, and that’s never going to change.”

“All Harry did was actually said, because Trump was new, he said, ‘Give him a chance.’ I think Harry’s probably changed his mind by now. I certainly hope he has,” Markle added.

Markle missed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding after suffering a heart attack which required surgery to repair the damage.

After learning her father would not be attending the wedding, Markle claimed the future bride cried. “They were disappointed. Meghan cried, I’m sure — she did cry — and they both said, ‘Take care of yourself, we are really worried about you.’ They said the important thing is that I get better.”

The “Suits” actress’ father was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, instead, Prince Charles was by the starlet’s side on her big day.

Markle went on to allege Prince Harry also shared his feelings about Brexit, the decision in which the United Kingdom is expected to withdraw from the European Union in 2019. “He said he was open to it. “He didn't know one way or the other, he was just saying he had to be open to it and see how it went,” Markle stated.

However, the Duchess of Sussex’s dad insisted Prince Harry’s statements were simply apart of a casual conversation. “That pretty much was his attitude. Like I said, this was just conversations between two guys about politics, nothing cast in stone, just the way you talk,” he explained.

Despite his claims of several conversations with Prince Harry, Markle has yet to meet the Duke of Sussex in person. Kensington Palace has not commented on Markle’s interview.

Photo: Owen Humphrey/AFP/Getty Images