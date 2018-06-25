Prince Harry returned to Lesotho without his wife, Meghan Markle.

According to Daily Express, the Duke of Sussex made a private visit to Lesotho in southern Africa without Markle. Prince Harry's was there to open a community hall on behalf of his charity Sentebale.

The publication noted that Kensington Palace confirmed Prince Harry's trip to Lesotho. However, it was not a state visit because the duke is carrying out a personal commitment on a "private visit."

During Prince Harry's visit, he unveiled a plaque at the new community hall, donated by his charity, Sentebale, to mark the official opening. Markle's husband co-founded the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.

"We started this from zero," Prince Seeiso said about the charity. "He has always had the passion, he has always had the vision."

The charity's name means "forget me not," is a bid to improve prospects for the thousands of children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in the country.

Prince Harry's visited Lesotho for the first time in 2004 where he developed a close friendship with 4-year-old Mutsu Potsane. In 2016, they reunited for the first time. Potsane, 18, had been invited to Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding.

"The young Harry who first arrived in Lesotho in 2004 is now a grown man getting married," Prince Seeiso said about the Duke of Sussex. "I've come here with all the wishes of Lesotho, I'm not here on my own behalf I'm here representing the entire nation who are so happy."

According to Prince Seeiso, the children who benefited from the charity all love Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Markle were last seen together at the first day of Royal Ascot where they represented the trophy to Frankie Dettori. The Italian horse racing jockey kissed Markle's hand and Prince Harry was seen wagging his finger, which many believed was a sign that he didn't like Dettori's gestures. But according to the athlete, Prince Harry only responded to what he said.

"I told her my kids will be more excited about me meeting you than me winning the race, but then Harry started wagging his finger!" Dettori explained Prince Harry's reaction.

Prince Harry and Markle will reunite again on Tuesday to accompany Queen Elizabeth on Queen Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson