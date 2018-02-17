Prince Harry recently joined the stars of a rugby team during their training session on Friday.

The patron of the Rugby Football Union was photographed smiling and talking to James Haskell, as well as former World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson while at the Twickenham Stadium. Prince Harry also had the chance to talk to Coach Eddie Jones who is preparing his team for the upcoming match against Scotland next week.

Meghan Markle was not around during Prince Harry’s visit to the Twickenham Stadium, but it was obvious that her fiancé had a blast during his time there. Other than talking to the coach and players, Prince Harry was also seen talking to fans and other students at the venue.

The training day is an opportunity for the England Rugby to thank the community for their support. Some of the people seen in the crowd are those who have benefited from Try for Change, an England Rugby program that aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged individuals across the globe.

Prince Harry also joined the Try for Change team at the pitch for their master class with some England players.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also went to the Fit and Fed half-term program at Roundwood Youth Center in Brent, north West London on Thursday. During his visit, the 33-year-old prince played with the kids, and he also cooked pasta with a group of people.

As of late, it is still unclear why Markle missed Prince Harry’s official visits, but the 36-year-old former actress could be tied up with their wedding preparations. The official wedding invitations of Markle and Prince Harry have not yet been released, and it is still unclear who the couple will be inviting to their wedding day.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. EST). A royal tour on board a carriage will follow at 1 p.m. A reception at St. George’s Hall will also take place for the member of the congregation.

Photo: Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images